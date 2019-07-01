EU-eurozone-indicator-unemployment lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Eurozone jobless rate hits 11-year low of 7.5% in May: Eurostat

Brussels, July 1, 2019 (AFP) - The unemployment rate in the eurozone dropped to 7.5 percent in May, its lowest level since July 2008, data showed Monday, despite mounting concerns that global trade wars could cool already tepid economic growth.

The figure is better than the consensus forecast of analysts calculated by data firm Factset, which was for the jobless rate to stay steady at 7.6 percent.

Meanwhile the unemployment ra ...