RADIO BULLETIN NO: 02 FOR 08H00

Contributed by NAMPA.

HERE IS TODAYS BULLETIN FOR 08H00

MONDAY, 01 JULY 2019

NAMIBIA PRESS AGENCY



1 (Paris, July 1, 2019 (AFP) - The record-breaking temperatures recorded in France last week may have fizzled but the cars that were banned from Paris during the heatwave will remain off the road under new measures to banish smog.



Starting today, the list of older, more polluting vehicles banned from the French capital during daytime will be expanded to include diesel cars, trucks and motorbike ...