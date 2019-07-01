1st LD Writethru: 26 killed, 10 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Kashmir

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

SRINAGAR, Indian-controlled Kashmir, July 1 (Xinhua) -- At least 26 people were killed and 10 others injured Monday after a bus they aboard skidded off the mountainous road and fell into a deep gorge in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said.

The accident took place near Keshwan village in Kishtwar district, about 210 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir.

"In a tragic road accident here today a mini-bus skidded off the road and fell into gorge killing 26 and ...