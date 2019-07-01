BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN - Sensex jumps over 200 pts on firm global cues

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex rallied over 200 points Monday, tracking positive cues from global equities amid easing trade tension between the US and China.

The 30-share index was trading 249.57 points, or 0.63 per cent, higher at 39,644.21 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 71.35 points, or 0.61 per cent, up at 11,860.20.

In the previous session Friday, the BSE gauge settled 191.77 points, or 0.48 per cent, lower at 39,394.64, and the Nifty f ...