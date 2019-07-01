MLB roundup: Yanks rally with 9-run inning, beat Red Sox

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Gary Sanchez hit a go-ahead, two-run single as part of a nine-run seventh

inning as the New York Yankees rallied past the Boston Red Sox 12-8 on Sunday

for a two-game sweep in Major League Baseball's first trip to London.

Gio Urshela (single) and DJ LeMahieu (double) added two-run hits with the

bases loaded, and two more came home on a sacrifice fly and an error as the

Yankees sent 14 men to the plate in the inning to blow the game open.

Adam Ottavino (3-2) got the win in ...