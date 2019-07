BC-ML--Syria-Israel, 0133

Syria says Israeli airstrike kills 4 civilians, wounds 21

Syrian state media says Israeli warplanes have attacked an area near the capital, Damascus, killing four civilians and wounding 21<

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) - Syrian state media says Israeli warplanes have attacked an area near the capital, Damascus, killing four civilians and wounding 21.

State news agency SANA said the Israeli warplanes fired missiles early Monday from Lebanese airspace.

SANA said the dea ...