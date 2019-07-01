UPDATE 2-Japan to tighten curbs on tech material exports to S.Korea amid wartime labour row
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
* Tighter control will slow export process, may affect
Samsung
* Seoul official says Japan breaks WTO rules
* Japan has large market shares in high-tech materials
(Adds context, comments from Korean officials)
By Makiko Yamazaki and Ju-min Park
TOKYO/SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - Japan will tighten curbs on
exports of high-tech materials used in smartphone displays and
chips to South Korea amid a growing dispute over South Koreans
forced to work for Japanese ...
