UPDATE 2-Japan to tighten curbs on tech material exports to S.Korea amid wartime labour row

* Tighter control will slow export process, may affect

Samsung

* Seoul official says Japan breaks WTO rules

* Japan has large market shares in high-tech materials

By Makiko Yamazaki and Ju-min Park

TOKYO/SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - Japan will tighten curbs on

exports of high-tech materials used in smartphone displays and

chips to South Korea amid a growing dispute over South Koreans

forced to work for Japanese ...