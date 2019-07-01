The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

No action on Crusaders' abuse claims after probe
Wellington, July 1, 2019 (AFP) - An independent report into claims of off-field misbehaviour during a Canterbury Crusaders' trip to South Africa has cleared one player and found insufficient evidence against another, New Zealand Rugby said Monday.
NZR said there would be no disciplinary action against George Bridge or Richie Mo'unga, both of whom are expected to play in the Super Rugby final against Argentina's Jaguares on Saturday.
