Rugby-Misbehaviour allegations against Crusaders 'unsubstantiated' - NZR

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

WELLINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - Allegations of homophobic and inappropriate behaviour against Canterbury Crusaders winger George Bridge and flyhalf Richie Mo'unga in South Africa in May could not be substantiated and the players have been cleared, New Zealand Rugby said on Monday.

NZR launched an independent investigation into allegations Mo'unga spat beer on people at a Cape Town bar, while Bridge was accused of making homophobic slurs towards patrons in a fast-food restaurant in the city later in the ...