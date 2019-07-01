Fbl-CONCACAF-GoldCup lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

USA and Jamaica win close contests to set up semi-final clash

Los Angeles, July 1, 2019 (AFP) - Weston McKennie scored in the first half as the USA dodged a bullet by edging upstart Curacao 1-0 Sunday to reach the semi-finals of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament.

The unbeaten Americans recorded their fourth straight shutout victory but the tiny Caribbean island of Curacao gave them their biggest test of the tournament so far.

