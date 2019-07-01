FOREX-Yen slips, yuan advances as U.S.-China trade ceasefire lifts investor mood

* Yen, Swiss franc sag after Trump, Xi agree to resume talks

* Offshore yuan hits 2-mth high but soft China data tempers

gains

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - The yuan gained and the safe-haven

yen slid against the dollar on Monday as appetite for

risk-sensitive currencies improved after the United States and

China agreed to restart their troubled tra ...