Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Goods train derails between Mumbai and Pune, services affected Mumbai, Jul 1 ( PTI) A goods train derailed between Karjat and Lonavala in Maharashtra on Monday, affecting Mumbai-Pune intercity and long distance services, a railway official said.

Fifteen wagons of the train derailed around 4.15 am at the Jambrung-Thakurwadi section, he said.

Intercity trains from Mumbai to Pune were cancelled and some long distance trains were diverted through Igatpuri, he said, adding that work to remove the de ...