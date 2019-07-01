US-air-accident-Texas 3rdlead

Plane crash in Texas kills 10 people: officials

Washington, July 1, 2019 (AFP) - A small twin-engine passenger plane crashed in Texas in the United States on Sunday, killing 10 people, officials said.

"The Dallas County Medical Examiner has confirmed 10 fatalities and no survivors," a spokeswoman for the town of Addison told AFP.

The plane was heading for St. Petersburg, Florida and was carrying two flight crew and eight passengers, Vice ...