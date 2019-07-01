The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Japanese manufacturers show weakening confidence in economy<
A closely watched survey by Japan's central bank shows declining confidence in the economic outlook among major manufacturers<
TOKYO (AP) - A closely watched quarterly survey by Japan's central bank released Monday showed declining confidence in the economic outlook among major manufacturers as trade tensions between the U.S. and China add to worries over regional and global growth.
