Japanese manufacturers show weakening confidence in economy<

TOKYO (AP) - A closely watched quarterly survey by Japan's central bank released Monday showed declining confidence in the economic outlook among major manufacturers as trade tensions between the U.S. and China add to worries over regional and global growth.

