OPEC set to prolong oil output cuts after Moscow-Riyadh deal

By Julien GIRAULT, Roland JACKSON

Vienna, July 1, 2019 (AFP) - OPEC and its allies are set this week to prolong oil output cuts to further boost prices, after the two biggest players Russia and Saudi Arabia agreed to do so.

Ministers from the 14-nation Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meet in Vienna on Monday to discuss output, before gathering a day later for OPEC+, a group of 24 o ...