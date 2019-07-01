Applied Materials to buy Kokusai Electric for $2.3 bln - Nikkei
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc,
the world's biggest supplier of chipmaking equipment, will buy
Japanese semiconductor device maker Kokusai Electric for about
250 billion yen ($2.31 billion), the Nikkei reported on Monday.
The U.S. firm will buy all Kokusai Electric shares within
this year, the financial daily newspaper reported. The deal will
be officially announced later this week, it said.
($1 = 108.2100 yen)
(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa)
