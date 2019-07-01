The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Applied Materials to buy Kokusai Electric for $2.3 bln - Nikkei

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc,
the world's biggest supplier of chipmaking equipment, will buy
Japanese semiconductor device maker Kokusai Electric for about
250 billion yen ($2.31 billion), the Nikkei reported on Monday.
The U.S. firm will buy all Kokusai Electric shares within
this year, the financial daily newspaper reported. The deal will
be officially announced later this week, it said.
($1 = 108.2100 yen)
(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa)

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 1st of July 2019 07:21:57 AM. All rights reserved.