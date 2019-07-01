UPDATE 1-Unidentified object crashes in northern Cyprus, no casualties - minister
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Updates location in headline)
July 1 (Reuters) - An unidentified object that may have been
a missile crashed north of the Cypriot capital, Nicosia, early
on Monday, but no one was hurt on the ground, an official in the
breakaway state of Northern Cyprus said.
Officials were studying debris at the crash site in the
Tashkent area, according to a statement on Twitter by Kudret
Ozersay, foreign minister of Northern Cyprus, a breakaway state
recognised only by Tur ...
