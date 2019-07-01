UPDATE 1-Unidentified object crashes in northern Cyprus, no casualties - minister

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

July 1 (Reuters) - An unidentified object that may have been

a missile crashed north of the Cypriot capital, Nicosia, early

on Monday, but no one was hurt on the ground, an official in the

breakaway state of Northern Cyprus said.

Officials were studying debris at the crash site in the

Tashkent area, according to a statement on Twitter by Kudret

Ozersay, foreign minister of Northern Cyprus, a breakaway state

recognised only by Tur ...