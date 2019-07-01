Oly-2032-AUS

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Australia PM backs Queensland 2032 Olympic bid

Sydney, July 1, 2019 (AFP) - Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has thrown his support behind a potential bid by Queensland state to host the 2032 Olympics, saying the government "will be there every step of the way".

The state capital Brisbane has been mulling whether it can justify the expense of hosting such a major event, and has carried out feasibility studies which impressed IOC chief Thomas Bach when he visited the city in May.

