Kevin Durant signs with Nets as free agent

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Xinhua) -- 10-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant confirmed on Sunday that he is to join the Brooklyn Nets after spending three seasons with the Golden State Warriors.

Durant confirmed on Instagram that he would sign for the Nets after he becomes a free agent on July 6. According to media reports, the two-time NBA Finals MVP will sign a deal worth 164 million U.S. dollars over four years, while the Warriors could have given him 211 million dollars over five years to stay.

The 30- ...