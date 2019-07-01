Syria-unrest-missile lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Syria says four killed in Israeli missile strikes

Damascus, July 1, 2019 (AFP) - Four civilians, including a toddler, were killed and 21 injured in Israeli missile strikes near Damascus late Sunday, Syria's state news agency SANA reported.

An AFP correspondent in Damascus reported hearing loud explosions during the night.

The Syrian news agency said the missiles struck near Damascus and in Homs province.

"Our air defences ...