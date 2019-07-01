The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Japanese manufacturers displaying less confidence in economy<
Survey of Japanese manufacturers shows sentiments are worsening for the second quarter straight amid worries about trade tensions and a regional slowdown<
TOKYO (AP) - A closely watched central bank survey shows sentiments among major manufacturers in Japan's economy are worsening for the second straight quarter straight amid worries about trade tensions and a regional slowdown.
