US-gay-rights-gender-minorities FOCUS
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Black LGBTQ community celebrates, but says fight is far from over
By Thomas URBAIN
=(Picture+Video)=
New York, July 1, 2019 (AFP) - Like the broader movement of which it is a part, the black LGBTQ community is celebrating advances since the historic Stonewall riots in New York -- while continuing to face serious discrimination and ill-treatment.
Some 15,000 people took part in Saturday's Harlem Pride parade, an offshoot of New York's larger Pride March on Sunday. The setting was a ne ...
Subscribe