Japan to tighten export rules for tech materials to S.Korea amid wartime labour row
TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - Japan will tighten restrictions on
the export of high-tech materials used in smartphone displays
and chips to South Korea in connection with a dispute over a
South Korean ruling on war-time forced labour, the industry
ministry said on Monday.
Tighter export controls, effective from July 4, would slow
the export process, potentially affecting South Korean tech
giants such as Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix
and LG Electronics.
