Japan to tighten export rules for tech materials to S.Korea amid wartime labour row

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - Japan will tighten restrictions on

the export of high-tech materials used in smartphone displays

and chips to South Korea in connection with a dispute over a

South Korean ruling on war-time forced labour, the industry

ministry said on Monday.

Tighter export controls, effective from July 4, would slow

the export process, potentially affecting South Korean tech

giants such as Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix

and LG Electronics.

The m ...