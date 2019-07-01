The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

fbl-WC-2019-Women-ENG-USA

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

England look to usurp USA as women's World Cup grande finale looms
By Terry DALEY
=(Picture+Graphic)=
Lyon, July 1, 2019 (AFP) - England are aiming to make history as they prepare to take on the USA with a first ever women's World Cup final squarely in their sights, as a landmark tournament moves towards a nail-biting climax.
The World Cup in France has generated record TV audiences for the women's game and Phil Neville's side come into Tuesday's clash against the reigning champions ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 1st of July 2019 07:21:51 AM. All rights reserved.