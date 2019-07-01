fbl-WC-2019-Women-ENG-USA

England look to usurp USA as women's World Cup grande finale looms

Lyon, July 1, 2019 (AFP) - England are aiming to make history as they prepare to take on the USA with a first ever women's World Cup final squarely in their sights, as a landmark tournament moves towards a nail-biting climax.

The World Cup in France has generated record TV audiences for the women's game and Phil Neville's side come into Tuesday's clash against the reigning champions ...