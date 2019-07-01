Canada-environment-fishing-transport-animal 2ndlead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Right whale likely died off Canada after collision with ship: official

Montreal, July 1, 2019 (AFP) - A right whale found dead in Canada's Gulf of St. Lawrence is likely to have died due to a collision with a ship, officials say -- a worrying conclusion as experts fear for the future of the critically endangered species.

Preliminary findings from a necropsy on Comet, one of six dead whales found since the start of June, are "highly compatible ...