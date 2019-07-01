The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

PG Walker to sign four-year, $141M deal with Celtics

Three-time All-Star Kemba Walker has agreed to join the Boston Celtics on a
four-year, $141 million deal, his agent, Jeff Schwartz, confirmed to ESPN.
Walker spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Charlotte Hornets.
Sources also confirmed to ESPN that as part of the agreement, Charlotte will
send Walker to Boston as part of a sign-and-trade that will move point guard
Terry Rozier to the Hornets. Rozier will then sign a three-year, $58 million
deal.
