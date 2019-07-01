PG Walker to sign four-year, $141M deal with Celtics

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Three-time All-Star Kemba Walker has agreed to join the Boston Celtics on a

four-year, $141 million deal, his agent, Jeff Schwartz, confirmed to ESPN.

Walker spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Charlotte Hornets.

Sources also confirmed to ESPN that as part of the agreement, Charlotte will

send Walker to Boston as part of a sign-and-trade that will move point guard

Terry Rozier to the Hornets. Rozier will then sign a three-year, $58 million

deal.

Jus ...