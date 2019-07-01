US-China-trade-diplomacy-Huawei lead

'Good chance' for more US exports to Huawei: Trump aide

Washington, July 1, 2019 (AFP) - As the United States and China pursue trade talks, there is a "good chance" that more US firms will be granted licenses to sell products to controversial Chinese telecoms giant Huawei, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said Sunday.

Kudlow's comments came after President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping agreed on Saturday to a truce in their trade war, and Was ...