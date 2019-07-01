UPDATE 2-Japan big manufacturers' mood hits near 3-year low - BOJ tankan
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
* Big manufacturers' sentiment index plus 7 vs f'cast plus 9
* Non-manufacturers' index at plus 23 vs f'cast plus 20
* Big firms expect to increase capex by +7.4% this fiscal
year
(Adds analyst quote)
By Leika Kihara
TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - Japanese big manufacturers'
business confidence worsened to a nearly three-year low in the
quarter to June, a closely watched central bank survey showed,
in yet another sign of the growing economic toll exerted by
