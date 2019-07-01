UPDATE 2-Japan big manufacturers' mood hits near 3-year low - BOJ tankan

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Big manufacturers' sentiment index plus 7 vs f'cast plus 9

* Non-manufacturers' index at plus 23 vs f'cast plus 20

* Big firms expect to increase capex by +7.4% this fiscal

year

(Adds analyst quote)

By Leika Kihara

TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - Japanese big manufacturers'

business confidence worsened to a nearly three-year low in the

quarter to June, a closely watched central bank survey showed,

in yet another sign of the growing economic toll exerted by