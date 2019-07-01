BC-CAR--NASCAR-Chicagola, 0540

The Latest: Harvick takes Stage 2 in Cup Series race<

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) - The Latest on the NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway (all times local):

7:10 p.m.

Kevin Harvick has won Stage 2 of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway.

Harvick is looking for ...