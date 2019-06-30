Eastern Libyan authorities arrest two Turks over Turkey's support for "militias"

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

BENGHAZI, Libya, June 30 (Reuters) - Eastern Libyan

authorities have arrested two Turks in the oil town of Ajdabiya

over Turkey's support for "militias" in Libya, a statement said

on Sunday.

The security department of Ajdabiya, located near the oil

port of Brega, published pictures of two Turks on its website

who it said it had detained, and called on citizens to report

any Turk or Turkish firm operating in the town.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by ...