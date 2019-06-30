Eastern Libyan authorities arrest two Turks over Turkey's support for "militias"
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
BENGHAZI, Libya, June 30 (Reuters) - Eastern Libyan
authorities have arrested two Turks in the oil town of Ajdabiya
over Turkey's support for "militias" in Libya, a statement said
on Sunday.
The security department of Ajdabiya, located near the oil
port of Brega, published pictures of two Turks on its website
who it said it had detained, and called on citizens to report
any Turk or Turkish firm operating in the town.
(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by ...
Subscribe