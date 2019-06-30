US-gay-rights-gender WRAP-newseries

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

New York stages huge Gay Pride march, 50 years after Stonewall

By Catherine TRIOMPHE

New York, June 30, 2019 (AFP) - Throngs of people gathered in the streets of New York on Sunday for a Gay Pride march expected to draw three million rainbow flag-waving supporters, 50 years after the Stonewall riots that galvanized the modern gay rights movement.

"I believe we are going to have the greatest Pride celebration in the h ...