BC-US--United States-Chi, 0359

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Kudlow: US sales to Huawei won't imperil national security<

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says President Donald Trump won't back off national security concerns after agreeing to allow U.S. companies to sell some components to Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei<

AP Photo XAW101-0630191153<

Eds: Updates with details, context, lawmaker comments. With AP Photos.<

WASHINGTON (AP) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow insisted Sunday that President Donald Trump won't ...