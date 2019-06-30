The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-US--United States-Chi, 0359

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Kudlow: US sales to Huawei won't imperil national security<
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says President Donald Trump won't back off national security concerns after agreeing to allow U.S. companies to sell some components to Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei<
AP Photo XAW101-0630191153<
Eds: Updates with details, context, lawmaker comments. With AP Photos.<
WASHINGTON (AP) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow insisted Sunday that President Donald Trump won't ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 30th of June 2019 11:21:59 PM. All rights reserved.