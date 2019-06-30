Russia allocates 15.5 mln USD to flood-stricken victims in Irkutsk

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

MOSCOW, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The Russian government has allocated financial assistance totaling 980 million rubles (15.5 million U.S. dollars) to victims of a heavy flood in the country's Irkutsk region in southeastern Siberia, the regional official portal said Sunday.

"Today, victims in Irkutsk region affected by the flood began receiving compensation. Funds for these purposes in the amount of 662 million rubles were allocated from the budget of the Russian Federation. The money has already been trans ...