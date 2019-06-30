Hong Kong residents hold assembly to support police

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

HONG KONG, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Around 165,000 Hong Kong residents gathered Sunday afternoon at Tamar park to show their support to the police for enforcing the law, ensuring the security and stability of Hong Kong.

The assembly started ahead of 3 p.m. local time. The enthusiasm of attendees ran high against the backdrop of heavy showers. Pouring in from all over Hong Kong, placard in hand, groups and individuals chanted slogan, "Support Hong Kong police; Ensuring security and stability," and opposed p ...