First China-Africa Economic, Trade Expo closes in central China

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

CHANGSHA, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The first China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo closed Saturday in Changsha, the capital city of central China's Hunan Province.

A total of 84 deals worth 20.8 billion U.S. dollars were reached in trade, agriculture, tourism and other fields during the three-day event, which saw 14 activities, including the opening ceremony, seminars, conferences and forums, as well as an exhibition.

Experts, businessmen and officials from China and African countries discussed the ne ...