300 Ethiopians arrested in connection with failed coup attempt

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

ADDIS ABABA, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Security forces in Ethiopia have arrested around 300 people suspected of being involved a failed coup attempt on June 22, an Ethiopian official said on Sunday.
Abere Adamu, Chief Police Commissioner in Ethiopia's northern Amhara regional state, said around 300 people have been arrested suspected of being involved in the failed coup attempt earlier this month, state media outlet Amhara Mass Media Agency (AMMA) reported on Sunday.
Adamu, noting the formation of a ...

 

