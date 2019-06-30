Auto-Prix-AUT

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Verstappen ends Mercedes run but stewards investigate

Spielberg, Austria, June 30, 2019 (AFP) - Max Verstappen overcame a poor start to storm to the sixth victory of his career and end Mercedes' record unbeaten start to the season when he triumphed in Sunday's thrilling Austrian Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old Dutchman, who won last year's race at the Spielberg circuit, recovered after dropping to seventh and charged through to battle past Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in stirring fash ...