Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Police tear gas gay pride paraders in Istanbul

Istanbul, June 30, 2019 (AFP) - Turkish police on Sunday fired tear gas at gay rights groups and activists who defied authorities to march for the Istanbul pride parade, banned for the fifth year in a row.

Thousands of people rallied close to the popular Istiklal Avenue and Taksim Square where organisers originally planned to hold the parade, an AFP correspondent said.

The parade was banned by the Istanbul governor's office but ...