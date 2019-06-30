REFILE-India asks its states not to partner with Philip Morris-funded foundation

By Aditya Kalra

NEW DELHI, June 30 (Reuters) - India's health ministry has

asked all state governments in the country not to partner with

the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World (FSFW) because of its

links to tobacco giant Philip Morris International Inc, a

letter seen by Reuters showed.

Established in 2017, the FSFW focuses on eliminating usage

of cigarettes and works towards smoking cessation using new

technologies ...