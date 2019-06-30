The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

REFILE-India asks its states not to partner with Philip Morris-funded foundation

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Refiles to fix grammar in paragraph 4)
By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI, June 30 (Reuters) - India's health ministry has
asked all state governments in the country not to partner with
the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World (FSFW) because of its
links to tobacco giant Philip Morris International Inc, a
letter seen by Reuters showed.
Established in 2017, the FSFW focuses on eliminating usage
of cigarettes and works towards smoking cessation using new
technologies ...

 

