REFILE-India asks its states not to partner with Philip Morris-funded foundation
By Aditya Kalra
NEW DELHI, June 30 (Reuters) - India's health ministry has
asked all state governments in the country not to partner with
the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World (FSFW) because of its
links to tobacco giant Philip Morris International Inc, a
letter seen by Reuters showed.
Established in 2017, the FSFW focuses on eliminating usage
of cigarettes and works towards smoking cessation using new
technologies ...
