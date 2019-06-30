1st LD Writethru: Blast kills 4 police in N. Afghanistan

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

TALUQAN, Afghanistan, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Four police were confirmed dead and another sustained injuries as a bomb blast rocked Taluqan city, the capital of northern Takhar province, on Sunday, police spokesman in the province Abdul Khalil Asir said.

"A mine planted by Taliban militants struck a police vehicle in Qulbars area of Taluqan city this afternoon, killing four police personnel aboard and injuring another," Asir told Xinhua.

Without providing more details, the official said an investiga ...