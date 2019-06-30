The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 1-Four murdered in London including heavily pregnant woman

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds details, quotes)
LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - London Mayor Sadiq Khan said
police were working around the clock after four people were
murdered in a bloody 28-hour period for Britain's capital,
including a heavily pregnant woman who was stabbed to death.
Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, 26, was around eight months pregnant
when she died in the early hours of Saturday morning in south
London. The baby was delivered and remains in a critical
condition. A 29-year-old m ...

 

