UPDATE 1-Four murdered in London including heavily pregnant woman

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds details, quotes)

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - London Mayor Sadiq Khan said

police were working around the clock after four people were

murdered in a bloody 28-hour period for Britain's capital,

including a heavily pregnant woman who was stabbed to death.

Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, 26, was around eight months pregnant

when she died in the early hours of Saturday morning in south

London. The baby was delivered and remains in a critical

condition. A 29-year-old m ...