Sri Lankans have to prepare for anything against West Indies<

Dimuth Karunaratne and his Sri Lanka squad had to prepare like they're still in contention at the Cricket World Cup. Their playoff chances were hinging on India beating England at Edgbaston on Sunday<

DURHAM, England (AP) - Dimuth Karunar ...