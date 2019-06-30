fbl-Afr-2019-SEN-KEN-Cisse

Bullish Cisse confident Senegal will come good

Cairo, June 30, 2019 (AFP) - Coach Aliou Cisse believes Senegal will back up their status as the continent's top-ranked side after a stuttering start to their bid for a first Africa Cup of Nations title.

Senegal began their campaign in Egypt with an easy 2-0 win over Tanzania but were far from their best in a 1-0 loss to Group C rivals Algeria.

A draw against Kenya in their final match in Cairo would send the Teranga Li ...