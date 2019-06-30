The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-ML--Israel-Jerusalem , 0632

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Palestinians: 15 wounded in clashes with Israeli police<
Palestinian officials say some 15 residents have been wounded in overnight clashes with Israeli police in east Jerusalem<
Eds: Adds details, background on opening of new archaeological project.<
By ILAN BEN ZION<
Associated Press<
JERUSALEM (AP) - Israeli police clashed overnight Sunday with residents of a Palestinian neighborhood in east Jerusalem, leaving at least 15 Palestinians and two officers wounded, officials said ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 30th of June 2019 06:26:59 PM. All rights reserved.