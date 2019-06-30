BC-ML--Israel-Jerusalem , 0632

Palestinians: 15 wounded in clashes with Israeli police<

Palestinian officials say some 15 residents have been wounded in overnight clashes with Israeli police in east Jerusalem<

By ILAN BEN ZION<

Associated Press<

JERUSALEM (AP) - Israeli police clashed overnight Sunday with residents of a Palestinian neighborhood in east Jerusalem, leaving at least 15 Palestinians and two officers wounded, officials said ...