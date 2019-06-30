Iran approves visa-free travel for Chinese tourists

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

TEHRAN, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The Iranian government has approved visa-free policy for Chinese tourists visiting Iran, Eghtesadonline news website reported Sunday.

"As per the policy, Chinese tourists visiting Iran will no longer need to obtain visas," said Vali Teymouri, deputy head of Iran Cultural Heritage, Handcraft and Tourism Organization.

Last week, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani asked the Interior Ministry to arrange to waive visa-stamping or marking the passports of foreign nationals vi ...