Greater Bay Festival in Hong Kong showcases innovative technology

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

HONG KONG, June 30 (Xinhua) -- The Greater Bay Festival opened here Sunday to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the 22nd anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

Organized by the Hong Kong Celebration Association, the three-day festival is open to public on Saturday. It takes place in the Victoria Park on the Hong Kong Island, featuring new technology, pop music and culture, sports and cuisines.

Officia ...