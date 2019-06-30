Xinhua Headlines: Trump-Kim historic rendezvous delivers goodwill message, but more concrete actions needed

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

by Dan Ran, Yoo Seungki

SEOUL, June 30 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un held a largely impromptu meeting at the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom on Sunday.

Trump crossed the inter-Korean border with Kim, becoming the first sitting U.S. president ever to set foot on DPRK soil. The two leaders also held a one-on-one close-door meeting at the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on the South Korean side and agr ...