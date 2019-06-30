WB-NUSRAT-CLERICS - No one should comment on my dress, faith is beyond attire: Nusrat Jahan

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Saharanpur/Kolkata, Jun 30 (PTI) Newly elected MP and actor Nusrat Jahan has said no one should comment on what she chooses to wear as "faith is beyond any attire", refusing to toe the line of hardline Muslim clerics who criticised her for wearing vermilion and mangalsutra.

A section of Deoband-based clerics reportedly also issued a 'fatwa' (diktat) against the Trinamool Congress lawmaker. The first-time MP from West Bengal's Basirhat came to Parliament on June 25 wearing vermilion and sporting a 'man ...