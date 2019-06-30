The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-SOC--WWCup-Sweden-Ger, 0786

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Correction: WWCup-Sweden-Germany story<
Correction: WWCup-Sweden-Germany story<
Eds: Editors who used BC-SOC--WWCup-Sweden-Germany, sent June 29 and datelined in Rennes, France, are asked to use the following story.<
RENNES, France (AP) - In a story June 29 about Sweden ousting Germany at the Women's World Cup, The Associated Press erroneously reported details of the 2003 World Cup final involving both teams. The score was Germany 2, Sweden 1, not 2-0, and the game was played in Carson, Ca ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 30th of June 2019 06:27:27 PM. All rights reserved.