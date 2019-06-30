Mongolia sees sharp recovery in economy: IMF official

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

ULAN BATOR, June 30 (Xinhua) -- Mongolia's economy witnessed a sharp recovery in growth thanks to a combination of buoyant external conditions and the government's spending restraints, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was quoted by the country's central bank as saying on Sunday.

The Mongolian economy is now much stronger and there has been a significant improvement in the economy, said Geoff Gottlieb, who led an IMF team to the Mongolian capital Ulan Bator on June 19-28.

"Mongolia's growth ...